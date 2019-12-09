Sunday 24 November 2024

ImCheck Therapeutics

A privately-held French biotech advancing a clinical pipeline of gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The total capital raised by the company in 2.5 years is nearly $80 million, and ImCheck is using this to fund the initial clinical trial for the monoclonal antibody ICT01, to further expand the pipeline of immunomodulators targeting the butyrophilins super-family, and to bring additional immuno-oncology antibody programs into the clinic.

ImCheck’s translational research platform, where the company conducts its discovery and development research for a new generation therapeutic antibodies, has bee

Latest ImCheck Therapeutics News

20 million euros gift from Paris propels ImCheck
29 August 2024
ImCheck appoints new chief medical officer
9 July 2024
ImCheck closes upsized 96 million-euro financing
13 June 2022
ImCheck's $53 million Series B to fund gamma delta T-cell-focused antibodies
4 December 2019
