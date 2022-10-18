ImmuneID's aiSPIRE (AI for screening and profiling immune reactivity) platform screens billions of antibody-target interactions while applying AI to develop a better understanding of disease biology, identify disease-driving pathways, and segment patient populations to discover novel clinical targets and predict personalized routes of disease progression.
In June 2021, the company raised $50 million in Series A financing.
