ImmuneID

A US biotech company developing therapies for autoimmunity and other serious diseases.

ImmuneID's aiSPIRE (AI for screening and profiling immune reactivity) platform screens billions of antibody-target interactions while applying AI to develop a better understanding of disease biology, identify disease-driving pathways, and segment patient populations to discover novel clinical targets and predict personalized routes of disease progression.

In June 2021, the company raised $50 million in Series A financing.

BRIEF—ImmuneID names Jessica Atkinson as CBO
17 October 2022
