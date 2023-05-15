Sunday 24 November 2024

A vertically-integrated, clinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases.

The Californian company’s range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. These platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to be more effective, accessible, and easily administered than current standards of care in oncology and infectious diseases.

N-803 (Anktiva), ImmunityBio’s lead cytokine fusion protein, is a novel IL-15 superagonist complex and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations from the US FDA for BCG-unresponsive CIS non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). N-803 is currently under review by the FDA for this indication with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of May 23, 2023.

The company has established GMP manufacturing capacity at scale with cutting-edge cell therapy manufacturing expertise and ready-to-scale facilities, as well as extensive and seasoned R&D, clinical trial, and regulatory operations, and development teams.

Latest ImmunityBio News

FDA at last approves ImmunityBio’s Anktiva for bladder cancer
23 April 2024
ImmunityBio announces $320 million investment by Oberland Capital
3 January 2024
CRL adds to ImmunityBio uncertainty
12 May 2023
ImmunityBio reports positive results in bladder cancer
15 February 2022
