ImmTACs are a novel class of biologic drugs based on the company’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology, which have the potential to treat diseases with high unmet medical need including cancer, viral infections and autoimmune diseases.

Immunocore’s innovative science and strong IP position has attracted big pharma including Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, the biologics division of AstraZeneca, via discovery collaborations, as well as a co-discovery and co-development partnership with Eli Lilly.

The company has also entered into combination trials with IMCgp100 in melanoma with MedImmune and Lilly.