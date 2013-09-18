Sunday 24 November 2024

Immunocore

Immunocore is a UK-based biotech with a highly innovative immuno-oncology platform technology called ImmTACs.

ImmTACs are a novel class of biologic drugs based on the company’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) technology, which have the potential to treat diseases with high unmet medical need including cancer, viral infections and autoimmune diseases.

Immunocore’s innovative science and strong IP position has attracted big pharma including Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, the biologics division of AstraZeneca, via discovery collaborations, as well as a co-discovery and co-development partnership with Eli Lilly.

The company has also entered into combination trials with IMCgp100 in melanoma with MedImmune and Lilly.

Latest Immunocore News

ASCO 2024: New data demonstrate benefits of Kimmtrak in mUM
3 June 2024
Immunocore inks deal on gamma delta (γδ) TCR ImmTAC for solid tumors
2 December 2022
UK biotechs enjoy best fundraising quarter of 2022
21 October 2022
European Commission approves Kimmtrak
4 April 2022
