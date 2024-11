Immunoqure is a German biotech company that claims to be spearheading the development of human-derived antibodies.

The company's goal is to become a strong alliance partner for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies prior to the initiation of investigational new drug activities.

Its initial focus is in the field autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and the company is actively seeking collaborative opportunities for applying its human-derived antibody discovery platform to additional human disease areas with high medical need.