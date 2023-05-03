A Swedish diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

The company's lead product is IMMray PanCan-d, which is the only blood test available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer as of Q1 2023. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.