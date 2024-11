ImmuPharma’s lead compound is Lupuzor, a peptide therapeutic and a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for systemic lupus erythematosus and potentially other autoimmune diseases.

In November 2019, ImmuPharma and Avion Pharmaceuticals signed an exclusive licence and development agreement for Lupuzor, with the US company to fund a new international Phase III trial and commercialize the drug in the USA.