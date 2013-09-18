Australian biopharmaceutical company Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC) focuses on oral immunotherapy treatments using dairy derived antibody products for humans. Immuron’s technology platform products all have a very high safety profile. The company’s current products and product candidates address infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract as well as chronic immune mediated diseases.

Immuron has an on-market product, Travelan, for preventing travellers’ diarrhoea. Immuron also has two Phase II clinical programs: for the treatment of inflamed fatty liver disease, known as Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis or NASH and a NIH sponsored project for the treatment of Alcoholic Steatohepatitis or ASH. Immuron’s main scientific alliances are with Hadassah Medical Center (Israel) and Monash University (Australia).

During the 2014 financial year the company generated in excess of A$1 million in sales revenue from its flagship product, Travelan. These revenues are approximately seven times the company’s FY2013 Travelan revenues of approximately A$150,000.