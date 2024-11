A USA-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing diagnostics and therapeutics for the diagnosis and treatment of celiac disease.

The company leverages its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy platform to deliver peptide-based immunomodulatory vaccine therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases.

Its lead program, Nexvax2, is in clinical development with the goal of protecting celiac disease patients against the debilitating effects of gluten.