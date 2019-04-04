InCarda Therapeutics

The lead product under development, InRhythm, is an inhaled therapy to treat paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF), an atrial arrhythmia.

InRhythm is a new inhaled therapeutic candidate designed to rapidly deliver flecainide, a well-established antiarrhythmic agent, to the heart via the lungs, converting patients back to a normal sinus rhythm (NSR) and relieving symptoms following the onset of a PAF episode.

The therapy is being developed as a portable treatment that can be self-administered by patients in any setting to rapidly trigger NSR conversion, as well as for use under medical supervision.

The company was formerly known as Pleiades Cardio-Therapeutics. InCarda founded in 2009, is headquartered in California, USA and has an office in Melbourne, Australia.