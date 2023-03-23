The company aims to help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way.

In March 2023, Indegene and Cingulate announced a plan to jointly commercialize the novel attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) candidate CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate). The agreement will see the companies working together using an “omnichannel marketing approach,” including pre-commercial support through late-stage research and a subsequent launch in the USA.