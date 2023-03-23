Sunday 24 November 2024

Indegene

A digitally-driven life sciences commercialization company.

The company aims to help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way.

In March 2023, Indegene and Cingulate announced a plan to jointly commercialize the novel attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) candidate CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate). The agreement will see the companies working together using an “omnichannel marketing approach,” including pre-commercial support through late-stage research and a subsequent launch in the USA.

Daily ADHD pill promises new option for people in USA
13 March 2023
