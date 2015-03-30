Sunday 24 November 2024

Indivior

A global pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses.

The company aims to provide evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of substance use disorder (SUD). Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease.

Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD, including alcohol use disorder and cannabis use disorder. Indivior's portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide.

Latest Indivior News

New Teva data support switching to Uzedy
23 September 2024
Addex and Indivior select candidates from collaboration
27 August 2024
130 job cuts at Indivior as addiction med faces competition
11 July 2024
Indivior resolves antitrust multi-district litigation claims
21 August 2023
