Infectex is a private Russia-based biotechnology company that develops drugs for the treatment of serious infectious diseases.

As a portfolio company of Maxwell Biotech Venture Fund, Infectex was created with the participation of RVC capital.

Since 2011 Infectex has become a Skolkovo biocluster resident and a participant in the technology platform called “Medicine of the Future”.

In February 2014 it was announced that Korean biotech company Qurient had entered a license agreement with Infectex, granting Infectex exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Qurient's tuberculosis (TB)-fighting drug Q203 in the Russian Federation, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.