Infectex is a private Russia-based biotechnology company that develops drugs for the treatment of serious infectious diseases.

As a portfolio company of Maxwell Biotech Venture Fund, Infectex was created with the participation of RVC capital.

Since 2011 Infectex has become a Skolkovo biocluster resident and a participant in the technology platform called “Medicine of the Future”.

In February 2014 it was announced that Korean biotech company Qurient had entered a license agreement with Infectex, granting Infectex exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Qurient's tuberculosis (TB)-fighting drug Q203 in the Russian Federation, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

Latest Infectex News

New drug for treatment of resistant tuberculosis presented in Russia
12 April 2017
Infectex acquires exclusive rights to Qurient's TB drug Q203
13 February 2014
