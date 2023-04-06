InflaRx is focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a/C5aR technologies to discover and develop first-in-class or best-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a and C5aR.

Complement C5a and its receptor C5aR are powerful inflammatory mediators involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.