A clinical-stage biotech company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system.

InflaRx is focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a/C5aR technologies to discover and develop first-in-class or best-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a and C5aR.

Complement C5a and its receptor C5aR are powerful inflammatory mediators involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Latest InflaRx News

EMA/CHMP November recommendations include Leqembi U-turn
15 November 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to April 7, 2023
9 April 2023
InflaRx gains FDA EUA for Gohibic in COVID-19 patients
5 April 2023
New biologics set to challenge Humira and grow HS market
19 September 2019
