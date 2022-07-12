Sunday 24 November 2024

Innoviva

A diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties that include respiratory assets partnered with GSK, as well as a growing portfolio of innovative healthcare investments and assets in areas of significant unmet medical need.

In July 2022, Innoviva announced its acquisition of La Jolla Pharmaceuticals Company in a deal with an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million.

This acquisition strengthened Innoviva’s portfolio in infectious diseases, anchored by the company’s purchase of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products.

Latest Innoviva News

Phase III success for first new gonorrhea treatment in decades
2 November 2023
FDA approves Xacduro, a new treatment for pneumonia
24 May 2023
FDA panel vote moves Innoviva close to approval for new antibiotic
19 April 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - July 2022
8 August 2022
