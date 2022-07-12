In July 2022, Innoviva announced its acquisition of La Jolla Pharmaceuticals Company in a deal with an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million.
This acquisition strengthened Innoviva’s portfolio in infectious diseases, anchored by the company’s purchase of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products.
