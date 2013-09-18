Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio is a developer of vaccines, focusing around those that stimulate the immune system into fighting the disease or infection using the body's own capabilities.

The US company's work is based around the belief that stimulating the body’s immune system remains one of the most promising approaches to addressing the unmet needs of cancers, HIV, hepatitis C virus, and other chronic infectious diseases.

With an expanding portfolio of immune therapies, Inovio is advancing a growing preclinical and clinical stage product pipeline.

Partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Roche, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, DARPA, GeneOne Life Science, Drexel University, NIH, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, US Military HIV Research Program and University of Manitoba.