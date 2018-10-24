Inozyme Pharma

The US company was founded in 2016 with technology developed in the laboratory of Demetrios Braddock and licensed from Yale University, and it has an ongoing collaboration with the lab.

Inozyme is initially focusing on devastating and debilitating rare diseases that largely impact infants, children and young adults. Its lead candidate is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to treat calcification disorders of the circulatory system, bone and kidney, for which insufficient treatment options currently exist.