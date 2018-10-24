Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

inozyme_company

Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat rare disorders of calcification.

The US company was founded in 2016 with technology developed in the laboratory of Demetrios Braddock and licensed from Yale University, and it has an ongoing collaboration with the lab.

Inozyme is initially focusing on devastating and debilitating rare diseases that largely impact infants, children and young adults. Its lead candidate is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to treat calcification disorders of the circulatory system, bone and kidney, for which insufficient treatment options currently exist.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Inozyme Pharma News

Inozyme's Douglas Treco moves downstairs to replace retiring Axel Bolte
24 March 2023
BRIEF—Inozyme Pharma to use $49 million funding to progress rare disease pipeline
15 November 2017
More Inozyme Pharma news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze