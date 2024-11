A company that integrates cutting-edge machine learning techniques with the innovations that have occurred in life sciences and have enabled the creation of large, high-quality data sets.

The Californian company collects and uses a range of these data sets to train machine learning models to help address key problems in the drug discovery and development process.

In April 2019, Insitro hit the headlines by announcing a deal with US biotech giant Gilead Sciences focused on finding medicines to treat a liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.