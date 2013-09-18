USA-based Insmed (NASDAQ CM: INSM) is a biopharmaceutical company on the development and commercialization of novel, targeted inhaled therapies for patients with serious rare diseases.

The company is committed to improving the entire patient experience, from diagnosis and treatment to everyday living.

Insmed is developing and investigating treatments for rare lung diseases. Current product candidates utilize proprietary technology designed specifically for delivery of pharmaceuticals to the lung.

It is a dynamic and rapidly growing company with a strong pipeline of drug candidates serving the critical unmet needs of patients.