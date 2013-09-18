Sunday 24 November 2024

USA-based Insmed (NASDAQ CM: INSM) is a biopharmaceutical company on the development and commercialization of novel, targeted inhaled therapies for patients with serious rare diseases.

The company is committed to improving the entire patient experience, from diagnosis and treatment to everyday living.

Insmed is developing and investigating treatments for rare lung diseases. Current product candidates utilize proprietary technology designed specifically for delivery of pharmaceuticals to the lung.

It is a dynamic and rapidly growing company with a strong pipeline of drug candidates serving the critical unmet needs of patients.

Latest Insmed News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 31, 2024
2 June 2024
Rare pulmonary disease specialist aims to raise $650 million
31 May 2024
Insmed shares more than double on positive results for brensocatib
29 May 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 12, 2023
14 May 2023
