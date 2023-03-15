Sunday 24 November 2024

Invex Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company focused on the repurposing of an already approved drug, exenatide, for efficacious treatment of neurological conditions derived from or involving raised intracranial pressure, such as idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH), acute stroke and traumatic brain injury.

Invex has trademarked its repurposed exenatide as Presendin. To date, Invex has focussed its clinical development of Presendin for IIH.

Following a successful Phase II clinical trial in May 2020, the Australian company has progressed Presendin into a single Phase III registration trial in IIH.

The purpose of this trial is to meet the regulatory requirements for market approval of Presendin in Europe, the UK and Australia.

Diabetes drug's potential for IIH headaches identified by trial
13 March 2023
