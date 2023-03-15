Invex Therapeutics

Invex has trademarked its repurposed exenatide as Presendin. To date, Invex has focussed its clinical development of Presendin for IIH.
Following a successful Phase II clinical trial in May 2020, the Australian company has progressed Presendin into a single Phase III registration trial in IIH.
The purpose of this trial is to meet the regulatory requirements for market approval of Presendin in Europe, the UK and Australia.
