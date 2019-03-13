Sunday 24 November 2024

A late stage preclinical biotechnology company developing a pipeline of next generation molecules for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the company was founded in June 2017 as a spin-out from Merck KGaA, funded by Merck Ventures.

iOnctura is developing a pipeline of assets in oncology. The programs aim to harness both immune-mediated and direct anti-tumour activity to deliver superior clinical efficacy in monotherapy or combinations. By building on complementary mechanisms between cancer and fibrosis, iOnctura further aims to address high unmet need in fibrotic disease.

Its lead program, IOA-244, is a selective PI3Kδ inhibitor developed as a targeted therapy for solid tumors that are burdened with an immune-suppressive microenvironment and an elevated PI3Kδ signature. First-in-human studies in patients are expected to start in the first quarter of 2019.

Latest iOnctura News

Dealmaking continues as Syncona spends another $54 million
20 June 2024
iOnctura awarded UK's MHRA Innovation Passport for roginolisib
28 March 2023
Big pharma experience added to help iOnctura's move into the clinic
12 March 2019
Merck founds new I-O firm with candidates from UK cancer charity
20 June 2017
