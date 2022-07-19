Sunday 24 November 2024

Iovance

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer.

The California-based company is developing its lead late-stage TIL product candidate, lifileucel for metastatic melanoma, which has the potential to become the first approved one-time cell therapy for a solid tumor cancer.

Following dissapointing results in the company's C-144-01 clinical study of lifileucel, Iovance's share price dropped by 51%, wiping more than $1 billion off its market capitalization in a single day.

Iovance plans to present additional data from the trial in the second half of 2022. The planned BLA submission for lifileucel in advanced melanoma using these data remains on track for August 2022, according to the company.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 23, 2024
25 February 2024
Iovance’s Amtagvi gets FDA accelerated approval for advanced melanoma
19 February 2024
The primary factors behind FDA holds of 2023
18 January 2024
FDA slaps clinical hold on Iovance's LN-145 trial
29 December 2023
