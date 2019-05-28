Sunday 24 November 2024

Iovance Biotherapeutics

A USA-based late-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology

Iovance Biotherapeutics intends to commercialize lifileucel, an autologous cell therapy product using TIL technology that amplifies the body’s own immune response to eradicate solid tumors or attack blood cancers.

The company is currently conducting the pivotal study innovaTIL-01 in patients with metastatic melanoma.

In addition, the company’s TIL therapies are being investigated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancers including cervical, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Latest Iovance Biotherapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 23, 2024
25 February 2024
Iovance’s Amtagvi gets FDA accelerated approval for advanced melanoma
19 February 2024
The primary factors behind FDA holds of 2023
18 January 2024
FDA slaps clinical hold on Iovance's LN-145 trial
29 December 2023
More Iovance Biotherapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


