USA-based drugmaker Iroko Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRKO) is a global specialty pharmaceutical company, based in Philadelphia, dedicated to scientific advancements in analgesia.

The company was started in 2007 but since then has assembled a portfolio of proven pharmaceuticals, especially prescription pain medicines.

The company acquires, develops and globally commercializes currently marketed products. In addition to the Iroko products Indocin/Indocid (indomethacin) and Aldomet (methyldopa) that are marketed worldwide, the company has a robust pipeline of late-stage submicron NSAID product candidates using the proprietary SoluMatrix platform.

These submicron NSAIDs are being developed using iCeutica Pty Ltds SoluMatrix technology, licensed to Iroko for exclusive use in NSAIDs.

Iroko's pain relief drug effective at low doses
22 October 2013
