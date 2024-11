Ironshore Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Highland Therapeutics, is a Cayman Islands-based biopharma firm leveraging a proprietary development platform to formulate therapies for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The company's lead candidate, Jornay PM (methylfenidate), is a once-daily formulation designed to control the symptoms of ADHD throughout the patient's waking day.

In August 2018, Jornay PM was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in patients over the age of six. It is planned to launch in H1 2019.