Dutch-based ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. is an immunotherapy company developing rationally designed, fully synthetic therapeutic vaccines against cancer and persistent viral infections. The company has built a proprietary vaccine platform based on the Synthetic Long Peptide (SLP) and AMPLIVANTTM technologies, which permit the generation of safe and effective vaccines with a known mechanism of action. SLP vaccines are broadly applicable to multiple targets and ideally suited as mono-therapy or as essential components in combination with conventional cancer treatments. Two SLP vaccines are currently in clinical development: ISA101, targeting human papillomavirus (HPV)-induced diseases, including cervical cancer, most ano-genital premalignant and malignant lesions, and head and neck cancer, and ISA102, targeting p53-overexpressing tumors, a synthetic long peptide vaccine for P53 in ovarian and colon cancer. Clinical proof-of-concept has been established with ISA101 in vulvar intraepithelial neoplasia (VIN), a pre-cancerous disease caused by HPV. The company was founded in 2004 by Aglaia Oncology Fund.