Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

iteos_company

iTeos Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation, highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics.

iTeos' pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways. The first antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism, currently progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK.

The company is also advancing inupadenant, a next-generation adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression into proof-of concept trials in several indications following encouraging single-agent activity in Phase I as of Q2 2024.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest iTeos Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 2024
22 September 2024
ESMO 2024: iTeos shares tumble despite TIGIT:PD-1 doublet promise
16 September 2024
iTeos appoints David Feltquate as chief medical officer
5 August 2024
Uplifting updates for iTeos
13 May 2024
More iTeos Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze