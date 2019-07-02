Sunday 24 November 2024

A science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company is committed to having a positive impact on patients’ lives by delivering high-quality, safe, and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retinal diseases including earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration.

In February 2023, the US FDA completed its filing review and accepted the Iveric's NDA for Zimura (avacincaptad pegol; ACP), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Latest Iveric Bio News

New data for Izervay confirm value of Astellas' $5.9 billion punt
19 September 2023
EMA accepts avacincaptad pegol MAA for geographic atrophy
18 August 2023
FDA nod for Izervay, a new treatment for geographic atrophy
7 August 2023
Astellas' buy of Iveric Bio will give it a leadership position on GA, says analyst
3 May 2023
