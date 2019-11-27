JanOne is seeking innovative treatments—focusing on developing revolutionary, non-addictive drugs that kill pain, not people.
In November 2019, JanOne announced a licensing agreement for TV1001SR, a treatment for peripheral artery disease.
The agreement gives JanOne a worldwide, exclusive license for TV1001SR along with a portfolio of 30 patents and other intellectual property relating to the sustained release of sodium nitrite.
