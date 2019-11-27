Sunday 24 November 2024

JanOne

A US firm that draws private-sector resources into the urgent fight against opioids.

JanOne is seeking innovative treatments—focusing on developing revolutionary, non-addictive drugs that kill pain, not people.

In November 2019, JanOne announced a licensing agreement for TV1001SR, a treatment for peripheral artery disease.

The agreement gives JanOne a worldwide, exclusive license for TV1001SR along with a portfolio of 30 patents and other intellectual property relating to the sustained release of sodium nitrite.

Latest JanOne News

JanOne gains exclusive rights to PAD treatment
25 November 2019
