Janssen Pharmaceutica is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Beerse, Belgium. It was established in 1953 by Paul Janssen with the aim of conducting pharmacological research. The company's stated aim is the continuous development of better drugs to improve quality of life.

In 1961 Janssen Pharmaceutica was purchased by the American corporation Johnson & Johnson, and is now part of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development (J&J PRD), which conducts research and development activities related to a wide range of human medical disorders, including mental illness, neurological disorders, anaesthesia and analgesia, gastrointestinal disorders, fungal infection, allergies and cancer. Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical have been placed in the Ortho-McNeil-Janssen group within Johnson & Johnson.

Janssen and its parent company have been involved in marketing fraud scandals and multi-million dollar litigation related to its antipsychotic Risperdal, accused of hiding adverse effects and bribing officials, including to promote its use among elderly patients with dementia and children with a range of conditions.

Latest Janssen News

Chinese biotechs remain optimistic about cross-border cooperations despite BIOSECURE Act
21 May 2024
Addex tanks as ADX71149 Phase II epilepsy study misses goal
29 April 2024
Leveraging real-world evidence to bridge the access gap in multiple myeloma
25 March 2024
Positive FDA AdCom votes for cell therapies Abecma and Carvykti
16 March 2024
