Janus Biotherapeutics

The company is dedicated to the development of new, orally available compounds for the treatment of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, psoriasis, and scleroderma.

In 2015, Janus entered into a collaboration with Swiss pharma giant Roche for the development of a small molecule toll-like receptor inhibitor with the potential to address several autoimmune diseases.