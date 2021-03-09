Sunday 24 November 2024

Janus Biotherapeutics

An autoimmunity therapeutics company based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company is dedicated to the development of new, orally available compounds for the treatment of autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, psoriasis, and scleroderma.

In 2015, Janus entered into a collaboration with Swiss pharma giant Roche for the development of a small molecule toll-like receptor inhibitor with the potential to address several autoimmune diseases.

Latest Janus Biotherapeutics News

EXCLUSIVE: Big Pharma turns to R&D collaborations to cut risks, expenses
2 September 2015
Roche partners with Janus to develop treatment for autoimmune disease
21 August 2015
