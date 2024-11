JIXING Pharma

A Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat unmet medical needs in cardiovascular and ophthalmic diseases.

As of Q1 2024, JIXING’s cardiovascular portfolio includes three assets in late-stage clinical development (aficamten, etripamil, omecamtiv mecarbil) and one in pre-clinical stage (JX09). Additionally, JIXING's ophthalmology portfolio includes four assets in late-stage clinical development (varenicline solution nasal spray/US brand name TYRVAYA, OC-02 nasal spray, JX06/LNZ100, JX07/LNZ101) and one asset in pre-clinical stage (JX08).