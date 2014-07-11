Sunday 24 November 2024

Jounce Therapeutics

A clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers.

Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform.

Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies.

JTX-8064 is being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, in one monotherapy and seven indication-specific combination therapy cohorts in the Phase I/II INNATE trial and as of Q1 2023 is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase II portion of the study.

Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is being studied in the SELECT Phase II trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline.

Latest Jounce Therapeutics News

Jounce opts to join Concentra and reject Redx
27 March 2023
Jounce confirms unsolicited rival bid from Concentra
16 March 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 24, 2023
26 February 2023
Redx to list on Nasdaq via merger with Jounce Therapeutics
23 February 2023
