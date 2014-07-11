Jounce Therapeutics

A clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers.

Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform.

Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies.

JTX-8064 is being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, in one monotherapy and seven indication-specific combination therapy cohorts in the Phase I/II INNATE trial and as of Q1 2023 is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase II portion of the study.

Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is being studied in the SELECT Phase II trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline.