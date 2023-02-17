JSR Life Sciences

A business unit of JSR Corporation, JSR Life Science is a strategic partner and pathfinder for the life sciences industry.

JSR LS provides specialized products, materials, and services to biopharmaceutical companies and academic researchers. Together with its world-class affiliates, JSR LS offers best-in-class integrated services designed to de-risk molecule selection, accelerate development timelines, increase clinical success rates, and develop novel in vitro diagnostics.

The Californian company has a business unit, Similis Bio, to mitigate the innate barriers to market entry for biosimilars and promote more productive development programs. Similis provides biosimilar drug developers with technology to accelerate development timelines and lower costs. By offering complete analytical and process development packages, Similis supplies companies with data to determine an appropriate biosimilar target and accelerate early program development.