A business unit of JSR Corporation, JSR Life Science is a strategic partner and pathfinder for the life sciences industry.

JSR LS provides specialized products, materials, and services to biopharmaceutical companies and academic researchers. Together with its world-class affiliates, JSR LS offers best-in-class integrated services designed to de-risk molecule selection, accelerate development timelines, increase clinical success rates, and develop novel in vitro diagnostics.

The Californian company has a business unit, Similis Bio, to mitigate the innate barriers to market entry for biosimilars and promote more productive development programs. Similis provides biosimilar drug developers with technology to accelerate development timelines and lower costs. By offering complete analytical and process development packages, Similis supplies companies with data to determine an appropriate biosimilar target and accelerate early program development.

Latest JSR Life Sciences News

KBI Biopharma appoints new chief business officer
17 April 2024
Biosimilars tie-up takes aim at $15 billion market
16 February 2023
JSR's Similis Bio secures first biosimilar agreement
25 October 2022
Selexis and NexImmune expand long-standing research collaboration
9 September 2022
