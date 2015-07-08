Sunday 24 November 2024

Juno Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing novel cellular immunotherapies based on two distinct and complementary platforms – Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) and T Cell Receptors (TCRs) technologies.

Juno Therapeutics (Nasdaq: JUNO) is a clinical-stage company developing novel cellular immunotherapies based on two distinct and complementary platforms – Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) and T Cell Receptors (TCRs) technologies. It aims to change the standard of medicine by re-engaging the body’s immune system to treat cancer. Juno’s technologies genetically engineer a patient’s own T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells. These cellular therapies have the potential to be effective regardless of the type of previous treatments patients have experienced and may avoid the long-term side effects associated with current treatments.

In April 2014 it completed a Series A round of financing to the value of $176, and in August 2014 raised $134 million in enw investment via its B round of financing. In November 2014, Juno's JCAR015 leukemia T cell therapy was granted orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and was granted breakthrough therapy designation days later. The company went public with an IPO in December 2014. Juno's shares rocketed on the news that it was to collaborate with US biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) on immunotherapies.

Latest Juno News

US Supreme Court deals knockout blow in Yescarta patent fight
10 January 2023
Patent turnaround puts $1.2 billion back in Gilead's pocket
28 August 2021
Oxford Biomedica inks deal with Juno on LentiVector platform for CAR-T and TCR-T therapeutics
18 March 2020
Gilead's loss is B-MS' gain in battle of CAR-T subsidiaries
16 December 2019
