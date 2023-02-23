Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

junshi_company

Junshi Biosciences

A Shanghai-based biotech company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies.

The company has capabilities spanning across drug discovery, advanced biotechnological R&D, large-scale production capacity on the full industry chain.

Junshi's products span across immuno-oncology and treatments for autoimmune and metabolic diseases. It is the first Chinese company to file an IND application and NDA application to the NMPA for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, and also the first Chinese company to receive IND approvals from the NMPA for anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody and anti-BLyS monoclonal antibody.

The company aims to haace a whole-industry-chain layout that encompasses R&D, manufacturing and commercialization.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Junshi Biosciences News

Junshi gains UK nod for Loqtorzi in two cancer indications
18 November 2024
Junshi wins European approval for cheaper checkpoint blocker
26 September 2024
Junshi left to go it alone as another developer loses faith in TIGIT
11 January 2024
Emerging markets not all rosy, experts warn Chinese biotechs
18 December 2023
More Junshi Biosciences news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze