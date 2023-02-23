Junshi Biosciences

A Shanghai-based biotech company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies.

The company has capabilities spanning across drug discovery, advanced biotechnological R&D, large-scale production capacity on the full industry chain.

Junshi's products span across immuno-oncology and treatments for autoimmune and metabolic diseases. It is the first Chinese company to file an IND application and NDA application to the NMPA for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, and also the first Chinese company to receive IND approvals from the NMPA for anti-PCSK9 monoclonal antibody and anti-BLyS monoclonal antibody.

The company aims to haace a whole-industry-chain layout that encompasses R&D, manufacturing and commercialization.