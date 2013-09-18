Sunday 24 November 2024

Kaken Pharma

A specialty pharmaceutical company that conducts research and development of drugs, agrochemicals and medical equipments.

The company offers solutions in the fields of orthopedics, dermatology, immunology, inflammation, allergies, fungal infections and pain relief. Kaken also offers fungicides, rice herbicide, anti-coccidial for chickens and polypeptide antibiotics.

It markets products through license and distribution agreements with companies in the US, Canada, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Israel and Jordan and operates sales offices in various places in Japan.

Brickell Biotech in deal with Kaken Pharma for BBI-4000
2 April 2015
Seikagaku licenses lumbar disc herniation product to Kaken
13 May 2012
