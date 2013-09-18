Kaken Pharma

The company offers solutions in the fields of orthopedics, dermatology, immunology, inflammation, allergies, fungal infections and pain relief. Kaken also offers fungicides, rice herbicide, anti-coccidial for chickens and polypeptide antibiotics.
It markets products through license and distribution agreements with companies in the US, Canada, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Israel and Jordan and operates sales offices in various places in Japan.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze