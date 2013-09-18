Kaken Pharma

A specialty pharmaceutical company that conducts research and development of drugs, agrochemicals and medical equipments.

The company offers solutions in the fields of orthopedics, dermatology, immunology, inflammation, allergies, fungal infections and pain relief. Kaken also offers fungicides, rice herbicide, anti-coccidial for chickens and polypeptide antibiotics.

It markets products through license and distribution agreements with companies in the US, Canada, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Israel and Jordan and operates sales offices in various places in Japan.