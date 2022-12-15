It is the third product company to launch since the July 2022 formation of Replay, a genome writing company reprogramming biology by writing and delivering big DNA. Kaleibe will leverage its high payload capacity HSV delivery vector, synHSVTM, to target genetic brain disorders.

The Anglo-American company's initial development programs will focus on genetic Parkinson’s disease and Friedreich’s ataxia. The target genes, 33kb and 135kb, respectively, far exceed the five kb payload capacity of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors.