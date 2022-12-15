Sunday 24 November 2024

Kaleibe

A herpes simplex virus gene therapy company targeting genetic brain disorders.

It is the third product company to launch since the July 2022 formation of Replay, a genome writing company reprogramming biology by writing and delivering big DNA. Kaleibe will leverage its high payload capacity HSV delivery vector, synHSVTM, to target genetic brain disorders.

The Anglo-American company's initial development programs will focus on genetic Parkinson’s disease and Friedreich’s ataxia. The target genes, 33kb and 135kb, respectively, far exceed the five kb payload capacity of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors.

Kaleibe launched by Replay to target genetic brain disorders with gene therapy
14 December 2022
Disruptive gene therapy tech at heart of new eye disease company
31 October 2022
Replay launches with $55 million seed financing to reprogram biology
25 July 2022
