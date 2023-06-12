Sunday 24 November 2024

Kate Therapeutics

A patient-focused biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies to treat genetically defined muscle and heart diseases.

The USA-based company is applying novel technology platforms that directly address the key limitations of current gene therapies, including tissue-specific delivery and gene regulation.

In June 2023, the company emerged from stealth mode with a $51 million Series A financing. In addition, the two-year old start-up granted Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) an exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize KT430 to treat X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM).

Latest Kate Therapeutics News

Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Kate Therapeutics debuts with $51 million financing and deal with Astellas
9 June 2023
