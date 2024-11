Keymed has built a diversified pipeline of over 30 self-developed Class I novel drug candidates, nine of which have entered clinical trial stages as of Q1 2023.

In February 2023, Keymed and Lepu Biopharma jointly announced a global exclusive licence agreement with AstraZeneca for CMG901, a potential first-in-class Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugate (ADC).