Kintai Therapeutics

A Boston-based company exploring the interconnected biology of the microbiome, gut immune system, and enteric nervous system, to develop therapies for multiple disease types.

Kintai's initial pipeline includes an array of programs across autoimmune, metabolic, neurologic and cancer indications, including initiatives in ulcerative colitis, chronic kidney disease, NASH, metabolic syndrome and multiple sclerosis. In the portfolio, there are more than 10 therapeutic programs.

The company claims that its precision enteric medicines platform identifies the precise biogeographics of therapeutic targets within the body. The mapping capabilities, as well as machine learning algorithms and sequencing techniques allow the outputs of the cells to be decoded and determine their relationship to health and disease.

Founded in 2016, the company belongs to Flagship Labs, which is the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering and is focused on developing life sciences companies.