KiOmed Pharma

A Belgian biotechnology company with a focus on the development, manufacture and distribution of safe and effective medical devices based on a medical-grade highly pure natural chitosan-derivative.

The company has developed a pipeline of medical devices that address unmet medical needs in high impact pathologies and major social burdens such as osteoarthritis, skin aging and ophthalmology.

KiOmed's pipeline is based on a solid building block exclusive technology: KiOmedine, a medical-grade highly pure natural chitosan-derivative.

In September 2022, the company announced a deal with China’s Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group to the develop and commercialize KiOmedinevsOne, a carboxymethyl chitosan injection that has been launched in Europe for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Hansoh Pharma pays for Chinese rights to KiOmed's knee osteoarthritis treatment
27 September 2022
