Kowa is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals, food and cosmetic ingredients, with offices in 16 countries. It offers hundreds of high purity monomers like (meth)acrylates and (meth)acrylamides from various drugmakers in Japan from Pails up to Iso-Tanks volume. It is part of the Kowa Group, founded in 1894.

In December 2013 it became the subject of legal action from Nissan Chemical after making and selling generic copies of the hypercholesterolemia agent Livalo (pitavastatin).

Latest Kowa Pharmaceuticals News

Zydus settles with Kowa and Nissan over Livalo dispute
17 January 2017
Amarin and Kowa Pharma to co-promote Vascepa in USA
1 April 2014
Kowa and Daiichi Sankyo to end joint marketing partnership in Japan
7 April 2013
Chugai licenses SGLT2 inhibitor CSG452 in Japan to Kowa and Sanofi
29 October 2012
