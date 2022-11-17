Sunday 24 November 2024

Kriya Therapeutics

A fully integrated biotech company pioneering novel technologies and therapeutics in gene therapy.

The Californian company is advancing a diversified pipeline of innovative gene therapies in multiple therapeutic area divisions, with current pipeline programs in metabolic disorders, neurology and ophthalmology.

In November 2022, Kriya announced the acquisition of Redpin Therapeutics, a privately-held biotech company developing regulatable gene therapies for intractable diseases of the nervous system. The acquisition serves as the foundation for Kriya’s neurology therapeutic area portfolio, with two lead gene therapy programs focused on epilepsy and trigeminal neuralgia.

Is hepatology a pharma graveyard or a promising blockbuster opportunity?
20 December 2023
Kriya acquires NASH drug developer Tramontane
7 September 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - November 2022
5 December 2022
Kriya acquires Redpin Therapeutics
16 November 2022
