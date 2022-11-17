Kriya Therapeutics

The Californian company is advancing a diversified pipeline of innovative gene therapies in multiple therapeutic area divisions, with current pipeline programs in metabolic disorders, neurology and ophthalmology.

In November 2022, Kriya announced the acquisition of Redpin Therapeutics, a privately-held biotech company developing regulatable gene therapies for intractable diseases of the nervous system. The acquisition serves as the foundation for Kriya’s neurology therapeutic area portfolio, with two lead gene therapy programs focused on epilepsy and trigeminal neuralgia.