A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for the treatment of cancer.

The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways.

Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need.

As of Q4 2023, Kura is enrolling patients in a Phase II registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML (KOMET-001).

Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is also in a Phase I/II trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (KURRENT-HN).

Kura is also evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase I dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies (FIT-001).

Latest Kura Oncology News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Kura and Kyowa Kirin sign ziftomenib deal
21 November 2024
Breakthrough designation for Kura's novel AML candidate
23 April 2024
Kura Oncology leaps on news of $150 million placement
25 January 2024
