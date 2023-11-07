Kura Oncology

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for the treatment of cancer.

The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways.

Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need.

As of Q4 2023, Kura is enrolling patients in a Phase II registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML (KOMET-001).

Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is also in a Phase I/II trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (KURRENT-HN).

Kura is also evaluating KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase I dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies (FIT-001).