La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.

La Jolla has focused on therapeutic areas such as hypotension and hepatorenal syndrome, as well as treatments for conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hemochromatosis and beta thalassemia. The company has also researched treatments for serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.