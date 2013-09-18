Sunday 24 November 2024

Laboratoires Thea

An independent French company specialized in the research, development and commercialization of eye-care products.

Based in Clermont-Ferrand, this family-owned company has continued to expand by opening more than 30 affiliates and offices in Europe, Russia, North Africa, North and South America. Its products are available in more than 70 countries.

The strategy of Laboratoires Théa in R&D is focused on innovative drug delivery systems, the development of new molecules for ophthalmic use and the improvement of existing products through galenic development.

Théa to acquire ProQR's ophthalmic assets
2 August 2023
Galimedix grants Théa rights to small molecule eye drug
29 March 2023
Pharma has set its sights on ophthalmology opportunities
8 December 2022
Théa to acquire branded ophthalmics from Akorn
31 January 2022
