Founded in 2017, and a spin-off from the University of Florida, Lacerta Therapeutics’ mission is to make AAV-based therapies available for all patients with rare and serious neurological disorders.

Currently, Lacerta is focused on gene therapy solutions for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, Friedreich’s ataxia, Spinocerebellar ataxia, Pompe disease, and Alzheimer’s.

In November 2020, Lacerta announced a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Belgian drugmaker UCB, that will focus on an unnamed central nervous system disease with a high unmet need.