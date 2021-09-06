This technology, an engineered form of RNA that can be programmed to express therapeutic proteins inside the body, has been billed as a means of rapidly advancing new medicines.

In August 2021, Laronde raised $440 million in a Series B financing, money that will be used to develop the platform and a broad pipeline of programs across a number of therapeutic categories.

Laronde only launched in May 2021, starting with $50 million to its name. The company plans to create what it calls a modular and scalable eRNA ‘gigabase factory’ for clinical and commercial manufacturing, which will be capable of generating up to 1,000 constructs a month by the end of 2022.