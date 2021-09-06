Sunday 24 November 2024

Laronde

A US company developing what it calls an Endless RNA (eRNA) platform.

This technology, an engineered form of RNA that can be programmed to express therapeutic proteins inside the body, has been billed as a means of rapidly advancing new medicines.

In August 2021, Laronde raised $440 million in a Series B financing, money that will be used to develop the platform and a broad pipeline of programs across a number of therapeutic categories.

Laronde only launched in May 2021, starting with $50 million to its name. The company plans to create what it calls a modular and scalable eRNA ‘gigabase factory’ for clinical and commercial manufacturing, which will be capable of generating up to 1,000 constructs a month by the end of 2022.

