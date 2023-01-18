Leap Therapeutics

Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with BeiGene for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

In January 2023, the USA-based company acquired Flame Biosciences through a merger deal. The addition of Flame’s existing cash reserves of around $50 million will give the new entity a cash balance of around $115 million.