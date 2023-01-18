Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with BeiGene for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

In January 2023, the USA-based company acquired Flame Biosciences through a merger deal. The addition of Flame’s existing cash reserves of around $50 million will give the new entity a cash balance of around $115 million.

Latest Leap Therapeutics News

BeiGene drops license option for Leap's DKN-01
17 March 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - January 2023
2 February 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 20, 2023
22 January 2023
Leap Therapeutics acquires Flame Biosciences through merger deal
17 January 2023
